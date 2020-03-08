 
USR's Barna: Romania needs stable government; we must quickly end to political crisis
USR's Barna: Romania needs stable government; we must quickly end to political crisis.

Bucharest, March 8 /Agerpres/ - Save Romania Union (USR) President Dan Barna believes that Romania needs a government with full powers that can handle with responsibility and authority the situation generated by the spread of coronavirus. "Romania needs a stable government. Overlapping a political crisis with an imminent public health crisis risks reducing the confidence of citizens in the state at dangerous levels. We must quickly put an end to the political crisis by installing a government with full powers that can handle with responsibility and authority the situation generated by the spread of coronavirus. This is the main concern of each Romanian today. Yes, we still have reservations about some of the members of the cabinet proposed by Florin Citu. Yes, we believe that the government program can be better and we have not given up on any of our projects. But being a responsible politician means having the ability to understand the priorities of citizens in time," Barna wrote on Sunday on Facebook. He added that the number one priority for citizens is currently public health. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

