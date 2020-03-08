Minister Bolos: European money for research must produce real impact on Romanian economy

Minister Bolos: European money for research must produce real impact on Romanian economy. Bucharest, March 8 /Agerpres/ - European money for research must produce a real impact on the Romanian economy, says the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, in a press release from the relevant ministry, stating that the revival of the Romanian research through substantial non-refundable financial allocations is one of the locomotives of economic growth. According to the quoted source, during the period 4 - 6 March, Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos had a series of meetings with representatives of the institutes and companies in the field of research-development and innovation (RDI) to discuss the financing priorities for the next programming period, in the context in which this field will benefit from substantial financing in the financial exercise 2021-2027. "The logic of the public consultations in the field of RDI started from the consultation of the scientific community, continued with the identification of the possibilities of technological transfer in the commercial and pragmatic area, then we sat at the same table with the representatives of the active companies in Romania that can capitalize on the results of the research funded with non-reimbursable money. The same logical and unitary approach is taken into account in all the fields under public consultation during this period, whether we are talking about financing education or social programs," explained Minister Marcel Bolos. The first stage of the consultations dedicated to the scientific milieu started at the headquarters of the Ministry of European Funds (MFE) on March 4, 2020, with the representatives of the main technological and research institutes presenting the Romanian projects implemented on European funds. The participants had the opportunity to present to the management of the MFE concrete financing ideas for the next 7 years. Following the concrete debates on the specific situations presented by the representatives of the business milieu, the main topics that will be the basis of the guides for future research projects have been drawn up: the big research projects must have applicability in the Romanian economy; the aim is to support a better connection between research institutes, universities and students by encouraging spin-off initiatives; it is envisaged to replicate the best practice models in the field of technology transfer according to the European Union level. The logic of these public consultations through which the Romanian research is helped to become one of the locomotives of the economic development through technological transfer is considering the creation of highly-qualified jobs, the encouragement of the entrepreneurial initiatives, but also the return of the academic and scientific elites to the country. The meetings are part of the series of public consultations proposed by the minister of European funds in the context of preparing the next multiannual financial exercise (2021-2027). AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Banciulea; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Parliament to convene Thursday for confidence vote of Citu Gov't Parliament will convene on Thursday at 16:00hrs for a confidence vote of the Citu Government, according to a joint decision on Monday of Parliament's Standing Bureaus. On February 28, Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu submitted to Parliament a list of his cabinet members and a government (...)



Leu Tumbles To Fresh All-Time Low Of 4.8184 Versus Euro The Romanian leu on Monday (March 9) dropped to a fresh all-time low against the euro, as the central bank set the leu’s reference rate versus the euro at 4.8184 units.



Romania Raises RON800.9M Selling July 2025 Bonds at 3.57% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday sold 800.9 million (EUR166.2 million) worth of July 2025 treasury bonds, from an initial target of RON500 million, at an average yield of 3.57% a year, central bank data showed.



UPB students gain four medals at SEEMOUS 2020 Students at the Automatics and Computers Faculty of the Politechnica University of Bucharest gained four medals, one gold and three silver, at SEEMOUS - a maths competition for Southeast Europe, with international participation, which took place between March 3 and 8 in Greece, in Thessaloniki. (...)



PM-Designate: Romania Has the Tools to Handle Economy Amid Coronavirus Crisis Romania has the resources and fiscal and monetary tools to respond to potential shocks stemming from the coronavirus epidemic and to alleviate its potential negative effects, prime minister designate and interim finance minister Florin Citu said (...)



World War II, 1945: Restoration of the Romanian administration in Northeastern Transylvania On March 9, 1945 the Romanian administration was re-established in Northeastern Transylvania. A festive meeting was organized on the occasion in Cluj on March 13, 1945, with King Mihai, Prime Minister Petru Groza and the first deputy of the Soviet People's Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, A.I. (...)



Elefant Online Posts Operational Loss of RON6.7M, Targets Profit in 2020 Elefant Online, which operates online retailer elefant.ro, reported a turnover of RON173.7 million for 2019, up 25% on the year, and an operational loss of RON6.7 million, compared with a loss of RON13.9 million in 2018.

