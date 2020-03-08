PSD proposes postponement of consultations on local elections

PSD proposes postponement of consultations on local elections. Bucharest, March 8 /Agerpres/ - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) proposes the postponement of the consultations on local elections convened by Acting Prime minister Ludovic Orban, with the social-democrats arguing that "anyway there is no legal basis" and "one has to wait for the investiture vote for the Citu Government" as well as the urgent start of the discussions with the parties for the proper management of the crisis caused by the coronavirus," said the acting president of this party, Marcel Ciolacu. "The PSD once again finds that the political agenda of the PNL [National Liberal Party] is in total contradiction with the priorities of the citizens. The developments of the effects caused by the coronavirus are more and more worrying, and the Government proves that it is unprepared, totally incapable of coping properly with the increasingly stringent priorities. PSD believes that at this moment the priority of PNL and of the acting prime minister should be bringing all the political forces to the same table in order to adopt a set of clear measures necessary to protect the population. The deepening of the internal political crisis that PNL has artificially created by forcing early elections would be in total contradiction with the message of responsibility and security that citizens are waiting for these days from those in power. Given these issues, the PSD proposes the postponement of the consultations on local elections for which there is no legal basis anyway and for which the investiture vote on the Citu Government and the urgent start of consultations with the parties for the proper management of the crisis caused by the coronavirus must be expected," the PSD acting president said in a press release issued on Sunday for AGERPRES. According to the quoted source, "in this difficult context, amplified by the prospects of a global economic recession that will have an effect on the national one", as well as the migrant crisis, the PSD believes that all political parties must put the health of Romania's population and interests above all. Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday sent an invitation to the leaders of the parliamentary parties for consultations in order to draw up the government decision on establishing the date of the 2020 local elections and the technical measures necessary for their good organization and conduct. According to the Government, the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, at 5:00 pm, and will be held at the Victoria Palace. The quoted source mentions that the invitation was sent to Marcel Ciolacu, Dan Barna, Victor Ponta, Kelemen Hunor, Călin Popescu-Tariceanu, Varujan Pambuccian and Eugen Tomac. The president of the Permanent Electoral Authority will also participate in the discussions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Parliament to convene Thursday for confidence vote of Citu Gov't Parliament will convene on Thursday at 16:00hrs for a confidence vote of the Citu Government, according to a joint decision on Monday of Parliament's Standing Bureaus. On February 28, Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu submitted to Parliament a list of his cabinet members and a government (...)



Leu Tumbles To Fresh All-Time Low Of 4.8184 Versus Euro The Romanian leu on Monday (March 9) dropped to a fresh all-time low against the euro, as the central bank set the leu’s reference rate versus the euro at 4.8184 units.



Romania Raises RON800.9M Selling July 2025 Bonds at 3.57% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday sold 800.9 million (EUR166.2 million) worth of July 2025 treasury bonds, from an initial target of RON500 million, at an average yield of 3.57% a year, central bank data showed.



UPB students gain four medals at SEEMOUS 2020 Students at the Automatics and Computers Faculty of the Politechnica University of Bucharest gained four medals, one gold and three silver, at SEEMOUS - a maths competition for Southeast Europe, with international participation, which took place between March 3 and 8 in Greece, in Thessaloniki. (...)



PM-Designate: Romania Has the Tools to Handle Economy Amid Coronavirus Crisis Romania has the resources and fiscal and monetary tools to respond to potential shocks stemming from the coronavirus epidemic and to alleviate its potential negative effects, prime minister designate and interim finance minister Florin Citu said (...)



World War II, 1945: Restoration of the Romanian administration in Northeastern Transylvania On March 9, 1945 the Romanian administration was re-established in Northeastern Transylvania. A festive meeting was organized on the occasion in Cluj on March 13, 1945, with King Mihai, Prime Minister Petru Groza and the first deputy of the Soviet People's Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, A.I. (...)



Elefant Online Posts Operational Loss of RON6.7M, Targets Profit in 2020 Elefant Online, which operates online retailer elefant.ro, reported a turnover of RON173.7 million for 2019, up 25% on the year, and an operational loss of RON6.7 million, compared with a loss of RON13.9 million in 2018.

