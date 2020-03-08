Another case of coronavirus infection in Romania takes total to 15
Mar 8, 2020
Another case of coronavirus infection in Romania takes total to 15.
Bucharest, March 8 /Agerpres/ - Another case of infection with the new type of coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday in Romania, informs the Strategic Communication Group.
It is about a 70-year-old woman from Mures County.
This is the 15th person confirmed in Romania with this virus. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)
