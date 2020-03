5 To Go Chain To Expand To 500 Coffee Shops In Five Years, 100 Of Which Abroad



The 5 to go coffee shop chain plans to reach 500 coffee shops in the next five years, 400 of which in Romania and 100 abroad, says co-founder Radu Savapol.