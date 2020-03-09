 
Romaniapress.com

March 9, 2020

IntMin Vela announces suspension of flights to and from Italy until March 23
Mar 9, 2020

IntMin Vela announces suspension of flights to and from Italy until March 23.

Acting Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Monday the suspension of flights to and from Italy until March 23. According to him, the decision was taken within the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations. "Is hereby approved the suspension of the flights carried out by the airline operators to Italy and from Italy to Romania for all airports in the country starting from March 9, 2020 at 12:00 (Romania time) until March 23 at 12:00 (Romania time)", Vela told a press conference. He also stated that the air operators have the obligation to communicate to the Romanian citizens who will embark from Italy, China, Iran, South Korea to Romania, with a stopover, that they will be quarantined on the Romanian territory and will assume this responsibility by completing a declaration on their own responsibility upon boarding the aircraft. Also, the airline operators will not allow the boarding of foreign nationals who come from Italy, China, Iran, South Korea to Romania with a stopover. As to land border checkpoints, Romanian citizens coming from the four mentioned states will be informed that they are obliged to either be quarantined within the border county or to be isolated at home. The Interior minister added that the access of foreign nationals coming from Italy, China, Iran, South Korea is also allowed through all border checkpoints, regardless of the means of transport used, but "under the mandatory quarantine measure". "Freight shipments of at least 3.5 tonnes are exempted from the restrictions imposed on banning access on the territory of Romania. The above provisions, adapted as the case may be, apply also for maritime or river transport," added Marcel Vela. All the mentioned measures are applied until March 31, with the possibility of extending the period. AGERPRES (RO - author: CÄƒtÄƒlin Alexandru, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Agroland Raises RON8.08M in 5-Year Corporate Bond Sale Agroland Business Systems, a company developed by entrepreneur Horia Cardos, which owns a chain of supermarkets catering to farmers, has completed a five-year offer for corporate bonds and raised RON8.08 million from 88 investors.

Romania's Car Production Grows 7.7% YoY in February Romania's two car assembly factories, Automobile Dacia and Ford, manufactured 48,038 cars in February, 7.7% more compared with February 2019, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed Tuesday.

Coronavirus: 52 persons in institutionalized quarantine, 11,235 - in isolation at home and under medical monitoring in Romania On Romania's soil there are 52 persons in institutionalized quarantine, for which checks are conducted to see if they contracted the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus), another 11,235 persons being in self isolation and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group informs. Until now, (...)

Second Reading Confirms 4.1% GDP Growth in 2019 Romania's gross domestic product grew 4.1% in 2019 compared with 2018, a second reading from the country's statistics board showed Tuesday.

Romanian Builders Go Abroad In Search Of Projects Hidroconstructia, PAB Romania, Petcu Construct are but some of the Romanian construction companies that have expanded their presence beyond their home country and signed contracts abroad. The business of Romanian companies abroad is, however, much smaller than the business of foreign companies (...)

IntMin Vela: Public and private institutions, to analyse possibility of allowing employees to work from home Acting Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Monday night that interoffice memoranda will be sent to public and private institutions to have them explore the possibility of allowing employees to work from home. "Memoranda will be sent to all public and private institutions regarding the (...)

Viorel Eremia, Citroà«n: We Need Infrastructure To Sell More Electric Cars Sales of electric and hybrid cars will go up 50% to 10,000 units this year but the growth pace will depend more and more on the development of the infrastructure that allows long-distance travel, says Viorel Eremia, manager of the CitroÃ«n brand with Trust Motors, the importer of the French PSA (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |