Elefant Online Posts Operational Loss of RON6.7M, Targets Profit in 2020. Elefant Online, which operates online retailer elefant.ro, reported a turnover of RON173.7 million for 2019, up 25% on the year, and an operational loss of RON6.7 million, compared with a loss of RON13.9 million in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]