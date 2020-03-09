UPB students gain four medals at SEEMOUS 2020

UPB students gain four medals at SEEMOUS 2020. Students at the Automatics and Computers Faculty of the Politechnica University of Bucharest gained four medals, one gold and three silver, at SEEMOUS - a maths competition for Southeast Europe, with international participation, which took place between March 3 and 8 in Greece, in Thessaloniki. According to a press release published on the UPB website, Stefan Cristian Popa won the gold medal, while the silver medals were grabbed by Andrei Alexandru Jelea, Radu Mustatea and Andrei Saceleanu. The leader of the team was teaching assistant Ph.D. Alexandru Negrescu of the Department of Mathematic Models and Methods of the Applied Sciences Faculty. The competition saw the participation of 58 students from 11 universities of Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia and Romania. According to the UPB, students from Albania, Argentina, Bulgaria, Colombia, Cyprus, Greece, Iran, Israel, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine had the occasion to share their passion and love for mathematics and solve challenging mathematical problems. The competition was hosted by the Mathematics School of the Aristoteles University of Thessaloniki.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]