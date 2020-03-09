 
Romaniapress.com

March 9, 2020

Parliament to convene Thursday for confidence vote of Citu Gov't
Mar 9, 2020

Parliament to convene Thursday for confidence vote of Citu Gov't.

Parliament will convene on Thursday at 16:00hrs for a confidence vote of the Citu Government, according to a joint decision on Monday of Parliament's Standing Bureaus. On February 28, Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu submitted to Parliament a list of his cabinet members and a government programme. The only change in the composition of the Citu Government compared to the previous one, of Ludovic Orban, is Lucian Heius, picked to head the Finance Ministry. The ministerial choices were heard last week by the specialist parliamentary committees, with nine of them receiving positive opinion, and the other seven being negative opinions from the lawmakers on the committees. The opinion of the committees is advisory. According to the Regulations, the programme and the list of the government members are debated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint sitting. Parliament vests government with confidence by the vote of the majority of the lawmakers. The vote is secret. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Agroland Raises RON8.08M in 5-Year Corporate Bond Sale Agroland Business Systems, a company developed by entrepreneur Horia Cardos, which owns a chain of supermarkets catering to farmers, has completed a five-year offer for corporate bonds and raised RON8.08 million from 88 investors.

Romania's Car Production Grows 7.7% YoY in February Romania's two car assembly factories, Automobile Dacia and Ford, manufactured 48,038 cars in February, 7.7% more compared with February 2019, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed Tuesday.

Coronavirus: 52 persons in institutionalized quarantine, 11,235 - in isolation at home and under medical monitoring in Romania On Romania's soil there are 52 persons in institutionalized quarantine, for which checks are conducted to see if they contracted the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus), another 11,235 persons being in self isolation and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group informs. Until now, (...)

Second Reading Confirms 4.1% GDP Growth in 2019 Romania's gross domestic product grew 4.1% in 2019 compared with 2018, a second reading from the country's statistics board showed Tuesday.

Romanian Builders Go Abroad In Search Of Projects Hidroconstructia, PAB Romania, Petcu Construct are but some of the Romanian construction companies that have expanded their presence beyond their home country and signed contracts abroad. The business of Romanian companies abroad is, however, much smaller than the business of foreign companies (...)

IntMin Vela: Public and private institutions, to analyse possibility of allowing employees to work from home Acting Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Monday night that interoffice memoranda will be sent to public and private institutions to have them explore the possibility of allowing employees to work from home. "Memoranda will be sent to all public and private institutions regarding the (...)

Viorel Eremia, Citroà«n: We Need Infrastructure To Sell More Electric Cars Sales of electric and hybrid cars will go up 50% to 10,000 units this year but the growth pace will depend more and more on the development of the infrastructure that allows long-distance travel, says Viorel Eremia, manager of the CitroÃ«n brand with Trust Motors, the importer of the French PSA (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |