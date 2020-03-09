Parliament to convene Thursday for confidence vote of Citu Gov't

Parliament to convene Thursday for confidence vote of Citu Gov't. Parliament will convene on Thursday at 16:00hrs for a confidence vote of the Citu Government, according to a joint decision on Monday of Parliament's Standing Bureaus. On February 28, Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu submitted to Parliament a list of his cabinet members and a government programme. The only change in the composition of the Citu Government compared to the previous one, of Ludovic Orban, is Lucian Heius, picked to head the Finance Ministry. The ministerial choices were heard last week by the specialist parliamentary committees, with nine of them receiving positive opinion, and the other seven being negative opinions from the lawmakers on the committees. The opinion of the committees is advisory. According to the Regulations, the programme and the list of the government members are debated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint sitting. Parliament vests government with confidence by the vote of the majority of the lawmakers. The vote is secret. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]