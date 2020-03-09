Romgaz Eyes 2.1% Higher Revenue, Of RON5.4B, 1.8% Higher Gross Profit, Of RON1.66B, In 2020

Romgaz Eyes 2.1% Higher Revenue, Of RON5.4B, 1.8% Higher Gross Profit, Of RON1.66B, In 2020. Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Monday said it has budgeted for 2020 total revenue of RON5.4 billion, 2.1% higher than in 2019, and a gross profit of RON1.66 billion, 1.8% higher than in 2019, according to the companyâ€™s 2020 budget of revenue and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]