Health status of COVID-19 virus carriers, good overall

Health status of COVID-19 virus carriers, good overall. The health status of 10 persons found as carrying the COVID-19 coronavirus in Romania and admitted at infectious disease hospitals in Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta and Craiova is good overall, and the elderly patients and those with chronic diseases among them are closely monitored, reports the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). As of Monday, 15 cases of COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Romania nationwide. Of the 15 citizens who contracted the virus, five were declared cured and discharged. In Romania, there are 27 persons in institutional quarantine undergoing testing to detect if they have contracted the COVID-19 virus. A further 11,198 people are in isolation at home and are under medical monitoring, with the decrease from the last reporting being due to the exit from isolation of a significant number of people as a result of the 14 days having lapsed. To date, 1,010 samples have been collected and analysed from persons who arrived in Romania from areas stricken by COVID-19 infection or persons who came into contact with patients confirmed with the virus. Of these, 995 came out negative, meaning that the people from whom the analysed samples were collected are not infected with the novel coronavirus. "We want to inform you that so far 18 criminal files have been opened for the offence of hindering disease control criminalised under Article 352 (1) of the Criminal Code, in which 26 persons are investigated," according to GCS. GCS mentions the decisions of the National Committee on Special Emergencies regarding the imposition of traffic restrictions to and from the countries hit by the COVID-19 infection that came into force on Monday at noon and stays on until March 31, with the possibility of further extension. AGERPRES / (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]