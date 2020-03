New Car Registrations In Romania Drop 26.8% YoY In February 2020

New Car Registrations In Romania Drop 26.8% YoY In February 2020. New car registrations in Romania decreased by 26.8% on the year in February 2020, to 8,836 units, data from the vehicle registration department (DRPCIV) showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]