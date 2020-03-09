Firefighter Iulian Rotariu win first stage of "The Ultra Asia Race" marathon

Firefighter Iulian Rotariu win first stage of "The Ultra Asia Race" marathon. Firefighter Iulian Rotariu with the Botosani Emergency Situations Inspectorate has won on Monday the first stage of the ultra-marathon called "The Ultra Asia Race," which takes place in Vietnam, between 9-12 March. He managed to win the first stage on a distance of 30 km between Pa Co and Xam Khoe, arriving in two hours and 51 minutes. Belgian Danny Switzynck ranked 2nd, with 3 hours and 27 minutes and 13 seconds. The second stage will be held on Tuesday, between the localities of Xam Khoe and Kho Muong, when the contestants will have to run 49 km. The Romanian firefighter, who defends the cause of children with autism, will run alongside other 19 ultra-marathoners around the world on a distance of 160 km, which includes both the Vietnamese jungle and this country's mountain areas. "The Ultra Asia Race," a competition organised by "Canal Adventure" is a 160 km foot race in 4 stages. Last year, in November, Iulian Rotariu won the "Ultra Africa Race" marathon, which took place in Mozambique, after running 200 km in five days. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]