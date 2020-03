Porsche Engineering Romania Plans To Reach 240 Employees By End-2020

Porsche Engineering Romania, the local division of global engineering services provider Porsche Engineering, will be employing an additional 40 people in 2020, among whom trainees from the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca.