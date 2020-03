Bucharest Stock Exchange Comes Down With Recession Fears

Bucharest Stock Exchange Comes Down With Recession Fears. The Bucharest Stock Exchange plunged 7.5% on Monday and Romanian companies lost about 12.7 billion lei (EUR2.63 billion) of their capitalization in the most aggressive trading session since Ordinance 114/2018 (which introduced taxation changes), ZF has (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]