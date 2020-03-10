IntMin Vela: Public and private institutions, to analyse possibility of allowing employees to work from home

IntMin Vela: Public and private institutions, to analyse possibility of allowing employees to work from home. Acting Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Monday night that interoffice memoranda will be sent to public and private institutions to have them explore the possibility of allowing employees to work from home. "Memoranda will be sent to all public and private institutions regarding the analysis of the possibility of allowing some of their employees to work from home, according to the provisions of articles 108, 110 of Law 53/2003, the Labor Code, in conjunction with article 2 from Law 81/2018 on the regulation of the telework activity, where possible," said Vela, the end of the meeting of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]