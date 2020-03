Agroland Raises RON8.08M in 5-Year Corporate Bond Sale

Agroland Raises RON8.08M in 5-Year Corporate Bond Sale. Agroland Business Systems, a company developed by entrepreneur Horia Cardos, which owns a chain of supermarkets catering to farmers, has completed a five-year offer for corporate bonds and raised RON8.08 million from 88 investors. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]