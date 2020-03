Romania's Car Production Grows 7.7% YoY in February

Romania's Car Production Grows 7.7% YoY in February. Romania's two car assembly factories, Automobile Dacia and Ford, manufactured 48,038 cars in February, 7.7% more compared with February 2019, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]