March 10, 2020

Coronavirus: 52 persons in institutionalized quarantine, 11,235 - in isolation at home and under medical monitoring in Romania
On Romania's soil there are 52 persons in institutionalized quarantine, for which checks are conducted to see if they contracted the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus), another 11,235 persons being in self isolation and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group informs. Until now, at the national level 17 cases of citizens infected with the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) have been confirmed on Romanian soil. Of these, 5 recovered and were discharged. "All the patients admitted have a good general status, and the elderly persons that have chronic diseases are monitored carefully. They are admitted to hospitals in Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara and Craiova," the quoted source mentions. According to the Strategic Communication Group, on Monday 280 calls were recorded to the single number for emergencies 112 and 2,376 to the special information line (0800.800.358) opened for informing citizens. Romanian citizens abroad can request information about virus prevention and combating at the phone number dedicated for them - +4021.320.20.20.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

