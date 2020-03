Brasov-Based Visual Fan 2019 Turnover Up 11% YoY To RON84M

Brasov-Based Visual Fan 2019 Turnover Up 11% YoY To RON84M. Brasov-based Visual Fan, which sells various gadgets under the brand Allview, on Tuesday said its turnover grew 11% on the year to RON84 million, compared with RON76 million in 2018, while sales on external markets surged 58%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]