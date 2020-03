SIF Banat Crisana Gets Shareholders’ OK To Scrap 5% Ownership Limit

SIF Banat Crisana Gets Shareholders’ OK To Scrap 5% Ownership Limit. Romanian regional investment fund SIF Banat Crisana (SIF1.RO), which has a market value of RON1.3 billion, on Tuesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that its shareholders decided in their general meeting of March 10 to eliminate the 5% ownership limit, which many analysts see as the most (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]