GCS: Up to now, 25 persons have been confirmed to have coronavirus at national level



A number of 25 persons have tested positive for coronavirus nationwide, five of whom are already healed, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Tuesday. "There is a total of 25 persons who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) nationwide, up to this moment. Five of them are already healed. Today, eight more persons tested positive for the virus in Bucharest," said the same source. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)