Seven confirmed coronavirus cases in Bucharest

Seven confirmed coronavirus cases in Bucharest. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) has reported that there are seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bucharest. According to the source, three of them are related to the Gerota case, one has come into contact with the first person infected in Bucharest, and three are citizens who have travelled to Israel, Germany and the United Kingdom. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]