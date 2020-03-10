 
March 10, 2020

Consultations at gov't focus on 28 June as local election date
Mar 10, 2020

Consultations at gov't focus on 28 June as local election date.

At the end of consultations at the Government House on Tuesday with interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu, June 28 was established as a date for the local elections agreed upon by the majority of the participants in the consultations. People's Movement Party (PMP) national leader Eugen Tomac said the discussion with the acting and designate prime ministers was "very useful," as a broad consensus ensued on June 28 being the date for the local elections. Save Romania Union (USR) national leader Dan Barna said on Tuesday, after the consolations between Orban and leaders of the parliamentary parties that June 28 is a realistic date for organising local elections. According to Barna, USR could also support the prospect of delaying local elections if the crisis generated by the coronavirus significantly affects the Romanian society. Pro Romania national chairman Victor Ponta said on Tuesday, after meeting Orban, that he would agree on the local elections being held on June 28, provided that 60 days prior, on April 28, the coronavirus epidemic no longer existed. Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) MP Varujan Vosganian said in his turn that at the meeting with Orban an agreement was reached to make the final decision in two weeks' time. Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) national leader Kelemen Hunor said after the consultations that number one priority at governmental and parliamentary level should be the health of the citizens, adding that, as far as the local elections are concerned, UDMR suggested June 14 as the earliest date for local elections. AGERPRES (EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

