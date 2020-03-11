Timisoara Airport Traffic Seen Dropping 40% in March amid Coronavirus Restrictions
Mar 11, 2020
The international airport in Timisoara, western Romania, expects traffic will decline 40% in March amid flight restrictions imposed to limit the spreading of Covid-19.“Due to the global epidemic and following restrictions imposed by Italy and Romania and the temporary suspension of flights to (...)
