Timisoara Airport Traffic Seen Dropping 40% in March amid Coronavirus Restrictions

Timisoara Airport Traffic Seen Dropping 40% in March amid Coronavirus Restrictions. The international airport in Timisoara, western Romania, expects traffic will decline 40% in March amid flight restrictions imposed to limit the spreading of Covid-19.“Due to the global epidemic and following restrictions imposed by Italy and Romania and the temporary suspension of flights to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]