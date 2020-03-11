New coronavirus case confirmed in Romania takes total to 30

New coronavirus case confirmed in Romania takes total to 30. A new case of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed on Wednesday morning in Romania. It is a 43-year-old woman from Bucharest, a contact of the patient who was admitted to the ''Gerota'' Hospital. ''A case of infection with the new coronavirus was registered this morning, the 30th case at national level. It is a woman, 43 years old, a contact of the patient who was admitted to the Gerota Hospital,'' announces the Ministry of Health. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]