Orban requests mayors stop communicating information relating to diagnosed coronavirus cases

Orban requests mayors stop communicating information relating to diagnosed coronavirus cases. Interim Prime Minister, Ludovic Orban, mentioned on Tuesday night that the representatives of the local administration do not have the quality of relaying information about diagnosed coronavirus cases, believing they are breaking the law. "Mr. Interior Minister and Mr. Health Minister, communication on the topic of the coronavirus cannot be done by anyone, especially when it's about communicating diagnosed cases. That is why we established the Strategic Communication Group and tell the dunces in some places, especially in the local administration here, that they have no quality of communicating such information. Communication is done after verification in the entire system which was thought out and obviously it's done under the coordination of the operative working group. I don't want to say that who rushed to communicate on Facebook such information flagrantly broke the law from my point of view, but invite them firmly to not interfere in this communication, because, if anyone starts communicating on this topic, especially information of this nature, we risk creating a totally false perception and the creation of conditions that we do not desire," said the Prime Minister in the government sitting. Marcel Vela replied that he communicated this aspect in videoconference with the prefects, but Orban emphasized that mayors also need to be informed of this. "Communicate to mayors too, meaning the mayor that is doing such things. If she wants to communicate on her Facebook account, then she should communicate on topics of local administration, not on such topics, which are grave, in which communication is done in a system of maximum responsibility and after there are certainties. The simple fact that she has some hospitals in her subordination does not give her the right to communicate information and break the chain of communication and verification that exists," Orban said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Strategic Communication Group: Five new cases of infection with novel coronavirus The Strategic Communication Group announces five more cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in Romania, the total number of infections nationwide reaching thus 44. The persons are five men, of 22, 30, 34, 36 and 57, who came from Italy on March 9 and were immediately placed in (...)



CEO: Aegon Romania Eyes 15% Higher Underwritings In 2020 Aegon Romania, the local division of Dutch Aegon Group, targets 15% higher sales in 2020, and, besides the organic growth of the sales volume, the company will keep exploring in 2020 “the possibility of acquiring companies or life insurance portfolios,” according to Sinziana Maioreanu, CEO of (...)



Romania confirms 39 cases of coronavirus The 39th coronavirus case has been confirmed at national level, representatives of the Strategic Communication Group have announced on the situation of COVID-19 in Romania. One of the most recently confirmed pacients is a 54 year old woman who was in direct contact with the patient admitted to (...)



Tiberius Cretu, Mihai Grama Invest EUR50,000 In Two Barbershops In Bucharest Tiberius Cretu and Mihai Grama had opened the first barbershop – a modern shop under the name Mr. Blade, back in 2015, on Ion Brezoianu Street in capital Bucharest. Four years later, in 2019, they opened the second barbershop, on the same (...)



54-year-old woman becomes 38th confirmed COVID-19 case in Romania The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) has reported another case of the novel COVID-19 infection in Romania in a 54-year-old woman. According to GCS, the woman came into direct contact with a patient already admitted to the Dimitrie Gerota Hospital with the same infection. AGERPRES (RO - (...)



Targu-Mures Airport Earmarks Over EUR3M For Development In 2020 The “Transylvania’’ airport in Targu-Mures, subordinated to the Mures County Council, has budgeted an investment program of nearly RON15 million (EUR3.1 million) for 2020, mostly for upgrade works, as well as for a new lighting system and airport security (...)



French ambassador Ramis calls Anna de Noailles High School cornerstone of French education in Romania French Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis has called the Anna de Noailles French High School of Bucharest a cornerstone of French education development in Romania. According to a press statement from the French Embassy in Romania, Ramis made the statements on Tuesday at an event that marked (...)

