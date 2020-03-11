Border Police monitoring all stopover flights to Romania amid travel history concealing attempts

Border Police monitoring all stopover flights to Romania amid travel history concealing attempts. Head of the Emergencies Department Raed Arafat said on Wednesday that the Border Police monitors all the stopover flights to Romania, so that the passengers cannot conceal their actual departure country; the official explained that there have been attempts by entrants to mislead the authorities regarding their travel history. "There are currently 752 cases under quarantine - 429 arrived via Hungary, 23 via Serbia, 70 via Bulgaria, 2 via Iasi, 94 came from Ukraine and 54 landed in Otopeni. I want to make this clear, the Border Police monitors all stopover flights so that the people who arrive in Romania cannot hide their departure points, no matter how they attempt to do it. There have been attempts by both road and air travelers to mislead us into believing they were coming from elsewhere. We've had people coming from Italy via Ukraine, or trying to enter the country through Giurgiu, changing planes and refusing certain flights and boarding others just in order to conceal what area they were coming from. We are calling on their sense of responsibility, because they put their own parents and grandparents at risk," Arafat said at the headquarters of the Interior Ministry. He asked everyone coming to Romania to cooperate with the authorities in order to limit the spread of the virus as much as possible.