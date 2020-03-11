President's message to Italian counterpart: I assure you of Romania's availability to collaborate for solutions to eradicate coronavirus

President's message to Italian counterpart: I assure you of Romania's availability to collaborate for solutions to eradicate coronavirus. President Klaus Iohannis conveyed a message to his Italian counterpart Segio Matterella in which he showed Romania's availability to collaborate in order to find the best solutions and measures regarding the eradication of the novel coronavirus, showing that the Romanian authorities remain engaged and vigilant in order to contain the spreading of the virus. "I am addressing you at a difficult time for our citizens, in which cooperation at bilateral and European level is essential in order to combat a global sanitary emergency and in order to encourage a correct and efficient information of the population. I want to address a solidarity message to the Italian people, compassion for the victims' families and our thoughts for the healing of those infected with COVID-19. Furthermore, I assure you of our full availability to collaborate in order to identify the best solutions and measures for eradicating this disease, combating the panic effects which it generated, as well as re-launching economy and financial markets after the crisis disappears," Iohannis said in the message. The head of state indicated that the Romanian authorities remain engaged and vigilant, believing that "it is essential to treat the danger we are confronted with with maximum responsibility for containing the spreading of the virus, taking also into account the large number of citizens who are living on Italian territory. "Numerous Romanian citizens are working in the sanitary structures of the most exposed areas in Italy, contributing, thus, to the common effort to alleviate the suffering of those affected. We appreciate the efforts put in by Italy and we believe that, in this circumstance, European solidarity, but especially the human one, should be asserted again," reads President Ioahnnis's message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Strategic Communication Group: Five new cases of infection with novel coronavirus The Strategic Communication Group announces five more cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in Romania, the total number of infections nationwide reaching thus 44. The persons are five men, of 22, 30, 34, 36 and 57, who came from Italy on March 9 and were immediately placed in (...)



CEO: Aegon Romania Eyes 15% Higher Underwritings In 2020 Aegon Romania, the local division of Dutch Aegon Group, targets 15% higher sales in 2020, and, besides the organic growth of the sales volume, the company will keep exploring in 2020 “the possibility of acquiring companies or life insurance portfolios,” according to Sinziana Maioreanu, CEO of (...)



Romania confirms 39 cases of coronavirus The 39th coronavirus case has been confirmed at national level, representatives of the Strategic Communication Group have announced on the situation of COVID-19 in Romania. One of the most recently confirmed pacients is a 54 year old woman who was in direct contact with the patient admitted to (...)



Tiberius Cretu, Mihai Grama Invest EUR50,000 In Two Barbershops In Bucharest Tiberius Cretu and Mihai Grama had opened the first barbershop – a modern shop under the name Mr. Blade, back in 2015, on Ion Brezoianu Street in capital Bucharest. Four years later, in 2019, they opened the second barbershop, on the same (...)



54-year-old woman becomes 38th confirmed COVID-19 case in Romania The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) has reported another case of the novel COVID-19 infection in Romania in a 54-year-old woman. According to GCS, the woman came into direct contact with a patient already admitted to the Dimitrie Gerota Hospital with the same infection. AGERPRES (RO - (...)



Targu-Mures Airport Earmarks Over EUR3M For Development In 2020 The “Transylvania’’ airport in Targu-Mures, subordinated to the Mures County Council, has budgeted an investment program of nearly RON15 million (EUR3.1 million) for 2020, mostly for upgrade works, as well as for a new lighting system and airport security (...)



French ambassador Ramis calls Anna de Noailles High School cornerstone of French education in Romania French Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis has called the Anna de Noailles French High School of Bucharest a cornerstone of French education development in Romania. According to a press statement from the French Embassy in Romania, Ramis made the statements on Tuesday at an event that marked (...)

