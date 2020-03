Meron Coffee Shop Chain Eyes EUR4M Turnover In 2020

Meron Coffee Shop Chain Eyes EUR4M Turnover In 2020. The Meron coffee shop chain, founded in 2015 by Bogdan Ciocian in Cluj Napoca, expects a turnover of EUR4 million in 2020, 60% higher than the level recorded in 2019, based on its expansion plans both locally and worldwide. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]