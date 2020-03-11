37th coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania in man coming from Stuttgart

37th coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania in man coming from Stuttgart. A 47-year-old man from Bucharest is the 37 person to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. According to the quoted source, the man traveled to Stuttgart between 26 February and 2 March and he showed symptoms on 6 March, and was admitted at the "Victor Babes" Hospital.