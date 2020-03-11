36th coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania in man coming from Israel

36th coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania in man coming from Israel. A new coronavirus infection case has been confirmed in Romania in a 56-year-old man of Bucharest who travelled to Israel, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). According to GCS, the man showed symptoms on Tuesday night, his health worsened, and he was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Victor Babes Hospital in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]