54-year-old woman becomes 38th confirmed COVID-19 case in Romania. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) has reported another case of the novel COVID-19 infection in Romania in a 54-year-old woman. According to GCS, the woman came into direct contact with a patient already admitted to the Dimitrie Gerota Hospital with the same infection. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]