CEO: Aegon Romania Eyes 15% Higher Underwritings In 2020

CEO: Aegon Romania Eyes 15% Higher Underwritings In 2020. Aegon Romania, the local division of Dutch Aegon Group, targets 15% higher sales in 2020, and, besides the organic growth of the sales volume, the company will keep exploring in 2020 “the possibility of acquiring companies or life insurance portfolios,” according to Sinziana Maioreanu, CEO of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]