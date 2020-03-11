Strategic Communication Group: Five new cases of infection with novel coronavirus

Strategic Communication Group: Five new cases of infection with novel coronavirus. The Strategic Communication Group announces five more cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in Romania, the total number of infections nationwide reaching thus 44. The persons are five men, of 22, 30, 34, 36 and 57, who came from Italy on March 9 and were immediately placed in quarantine in Arad, says the same source.