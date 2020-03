Dan Pascariu To Remain UniCredit Romania President Until End 2020 At The Latest

Dan Pascariu, one of the best-known bankers in Romania, got a new extension as a member of the supervisory board of UniCredit Romania, the fourth largest lender in the country, until the end of 2020 at the latest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]