Parliament meets for investiture of Citu Government. Parliament will meet in joint session on Thursday, at 16:00 hrs, for the investiture of the Government of Prime Minister designate Florin Citu. According to the joint rules of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate, in order for the session in which the investiture of the government will be voted on to take place, the presence of 233 MPs is necessary. All the parliamentary groups announced they will be present at the meeting in order to ensure quorum, unlike the previous session for the Orban II Government. Parliament grants the vote of confidence for the Government by majority of deputies and senators, the number of MPs that have to vote in favour being also 233. The vote is secret, using balls and urns. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has 202 MPs, the National Liberal Party (PNL) - 113 MPs, Save Romania Union (USR) - 40 MPs, Pro Romania - 21, The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) - 30, national minorities - 17, People's Movement Party (PMP) - 14, the parliament also having 27 unaffiliated. The Liberals had negotiations with the other parliamentary groups, with the exception of the PSD, in order to form a majority, but they did not mention if they will vote in favor of the Citu Government and if they renounce the early elections. The interim chair of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Monday that the Citu Gov't "is not worth" voting, that the PSD MPs will be present at the meeting, but a final decision will be made following an announcement of the PNL leader, Ludovic Orban, who has to say if the Liberals will vote their own Cabinet without secrecy. The chairman of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, stated, on Tuesday, that the MPs need to forget what party they're from and vote the investiture of the Citu Government. The chairman of the ALDE Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Wednesady that, in the context of the spreading of the new coronavirus, the MPs of the party will vote on Thursday for the investiture of the Citu Government, considering that "it's better to have a weak government than no government at all". Furthermore, the chairman of the PMP, Eugen Tomac, stated that a stable government is needed in the context of the situation generated by the new coronavirus. The chairman of the USR, Dan Barna, also stated that Romania needs a stable government and added that the party is leaning "very much" towards granting a vote of confidence to the Citu Gov't, but the decision will be taken by the parliamentary group. The chairman of the UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, stated that the MPs of the formation he leads will be in the plenum for the investiture vote, but a decision regarding the vote will be taken on Thursday, right before the plenary session. On February 28, the Prime Minister designate, Florin Citu, submitted to Parliament the Cabinet list and the governing programme. The only modification in the composition of the Citu Gov't over the previous Orban Gov't is the proposal of Lucian Heius to take up the Finance portfolio formerly held by Citu himself. The proposed ministers were heard last week in the select parliamentary committees, nine of them receiving endorsements, while seven did not receive the endorsement of deputies and senators. The endorsement is consultative in nature.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Coronavirus/ Seven more persons infected; number of confirmed cases in Romania reaches 59 The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announces on Thursday evening seven new cases of coronavirus, their number nationwide thus reaching 59. One of them is a man, aged 53, from Covasna, who is said to have come from Trentino, Italy, on March 8 and self-isolated at home, a contact with a (...)



Sanex Turnover Grows 20% YoY To EUR33M In 2019 Cluj Napoca-based ceramic tiles manufacturer Sanex SA, part of Austria’s Lasselsberger Group, on Thursday said its turnover grew 20% on the year in 2019, up to EUR33 million.



Natural Product Retail Chain Vitamix Reaches 40 Stores; Continues Development After 30% Turnover Growth In 2019 Entrepreneur Zsolt Benedekt, the founder and shareholder of Vitamix stores, one of the most powerful Romanian brands on the segment of natural product stores, seeks to develop the company’s logistics capacity, and also targets new store openings, depending on (...)



Acting PM: We must think in perspective; prepare hospitals to deal with increase in number of patients Acting PM Ludovic Orban said on Thursday evening that hospitals that have ICU sections and the capacity to provide treatment to deal with a possible increase in the number of patients infected with the new coronavirus should be prepared. "Another thing that is related to the preparation of (...)



A 33-year-old woman from Cluj is the 52nd patient confirmed with COVID-19 in Romania A 33-year-old woman who works in Trentino, Italy, and returned to the country on March 10 has been confirmed positive for the new coronavirus. She is admitted to the Hospital for Infectious Diseases Cluj-Napoca, representatives of the Strategic Communication Group have (...)



52th coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania A 21-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are the latest cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. According to the quoted source, the man from Mures county who works as a truck driver, had traveled to Italy between 4 and 6 (...)



ForMin Aurescu highlights need to ensure proper medical response to COVID-19 spreading in EU Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted, at a meeting with ambassadors of EU member states in Bucharest, the need for the immediate actions to focus on ensuring a proper medical response to the COVID-19 spreading all over the EU. "During the talks, also approached was the (...)

