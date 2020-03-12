Bucharest Mayor Firea: Activity stopped in all of Bucharest's building sites

Bucharest Mayor Firea: Activity stopped in all of Bucharest's building sites. The general mayor of the Capital, Gabriela Firea, said on Wednesday that she stopped the activity in of the Bucharest's building sites. "All public services must have continuity, because they represent critical infrastructure. (...) The population must have access to heat and hot water, public transport, public lighting, sewage, these are strategic public services, but all the other activities that are not urgent, are not vital, some of them were completely halted, especially in the field of construction infrastructure. I stopped the activity in all of Bucharest's building sites for the very clear reason that these workers came from all the adjacent areas of the Capital and, in their turn, they met with Romanians who returned home from Italy, from Spain, from 'red areas' and then there is a very high risk that even these on-site employees bring the coronavirus to the Capital. That is why we stopped the activity on the construction sites," Firea told private TV broadcaster Romania TV, asked if the activity of the companies and institutions subordinated to the City Hall. She added that the public relations activity of institutions such as the Municipal Local Police or Termoenergetica has been limited to a maximum, and the issues reported by the public will be dealt with online and by telephone. The Mayor of the Capital mentioned that continuity is also ensured at the Population Record Office, and the activity "has moved to the employees' domicile".AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]