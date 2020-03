UPDATE PM-designate Citu resigns

UPDATE PM-designate Citu resigns. Florin Citu has resigned as prime minister-designate, the Presidential Administration said on Thursday. The source also says President Klaus Iohannis has taken note of Citu's decision and will hold a news briefing in the evening. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]