50th coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania - a woman from Neamt county. A 54-year-old woman from Neamt county is the 50 person to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. The woman was admitted at the hospital in Roman on 11 March with cough, fever, pharyngitis. On March 1, she returned from Italy, from an unaffected area. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]