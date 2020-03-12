 
Reactions to PM-designate's resignation
Florin Citu has resigned as PM-designate, the Presidential Administration announced on Thursday. National Liberal Party (PNL) MPs leader Florin Roman said on Thursday that the gesture of the PM-designate, Florin Citu, of filing his resignation is one "of great responsibility," pointing out that the latter had consulted the colleagues in the party before taking this step. Chamber Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, interim Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman, said on Thursday, after the resignation of the PM-designate, that "it is the best thing that could have happened for Romanians." "What I promise you as Chamber Speaker is that we will speed up all hearings for the investiture of a new government," said Ciolacu, when asked if the PSD would go to the consultations with a PM proposal. The Save Romania Union (USR) believes that PM-designate Florin Citu's resignation represents a proof of the fact that everything that happened over the past two weeks was a charade. Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said that PM-designate Florin Citu's gesture of tabling his resignation is "a disregard of the institution of Parliament" and "a mockery of all Romanians." People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman Eugen Tomac on Thursday made a call on "responsibility" and "celerity" for the installation of a new legitimate government, with full powers, adding that the head of state should support a national union government, and the PNL "should wake up to reality." Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Chairman Dacian Ciolos says the PNL "is playing hide and seek with the government" and is making an "irresponsible" political game. PLUS Bucharest leader Vlad Voiculescu, in turn, says the PNL has made an "irresponsible" gesture and has proven "embarrassing politicianism." Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta said on Thursday, after Florin Citu resigned as PM-designate, that the PNL is as dangerous as the coronavirus, qualifying the resignation as irresponsible. AGERPRES (EN- author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

