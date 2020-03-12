 
March 12, 2020

Woman returning from Italy, confirmed with novel coronavirus
Mar 12, 2020

Woman returning from Italy, confirmed with novel coronavirus.

TThe Strategic Communication Group (GCS) has announceed a new case of coronavirus in Romania, confirmed in a 45-year-old woman, quarantined in the western city of Arad. According to GCS, the woman is from Cluj and had returned from Italy, becoming the 49th case of confirmed COVID-19 infection in Romania. She is asymptomatic and is to be transferred to the Timisoara Infectious Diseases Hospital. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

