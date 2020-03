Sanex Turnover Grows 20% YoY To EUR33M In 2019

Sanex Turnover Grows 20% YoY To EUR33M In 2019. Cluj Napoca-based ceramic tiles manufacturer Sanex SA, part of Austria’s Lasselsberger Group, on Thursday said its turnover grew 20% on the year in 2019, up to EUR33 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]