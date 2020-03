SIF Muntenia Proposes Its Shareholders Two Options On 2019 Net Profit Distribution

SIF Muntenia Proposes Its Shareholders Two Options On 2019 Net Profit Distribution. Romanian regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) on Thursday proposed and submitted to the shareholders’ approval two options on the distribution of its 2019 net profit worth RON12 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]