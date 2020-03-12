Acting PM: We must think in perspective; prepare hospitals to deal with increase in number of patients



Acting PM Ludovic Orban said on Thursday evening that hospitals that have ICU sections and the capacity to provide treatment to deal with a possible increase in the number of patients infected with the new coronavirus should be prepared. "Another thing that is related to the preparation of the hospital network, to receive patients. Of course, for now we have a small number of diagnosed persons, but we must think in perspective. We must gradually, practically prepare the hospitals that have the capacity to ensure treatments or the necessary specialists, that have the necessary sections and ICU, so we can deal with a possible increase in the number of patients who require treatment. In all the thinking from now on there must always be left a reserve, a number of beds, both in ICU and in other sections where the treatment must be done, so that hospitals, in turn, have the capacity to receive patients who should be treated in the best positions," Orban said at the meeting of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations, at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)