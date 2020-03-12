52th coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania

52th coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania. A 21-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are the latest cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. According to the quoted source, the man from Mures county who works as a truck driver, had traveled to Italy between 4 and 6 March. On 10 March he called the 112 emergency number accusing symptoms fitting the case definition. He is admitted to the infectious diseases ward of the County Hospital in Targu Mures. He will be transferred to Cluj-Napoca. The woman works in Trentino, Italy. She returned to the country on 10 March and the following day she was admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Cluj-Napoca with a sore throat. So far, a number of 52 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]