ForMin Aurescu highlights need to ensure proper medical response to COVID-19 spreading in EU

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted, at a meeting with ambassadors of EU member states in Bucharest, the need for the immediate actions to focus on ensuring a proper medical response to the COVID-19 spreading all over the EU. "During the talks, also approached was the impact of the sanitary emergency generated by COVID-19, a context in which Minister Bogdan Aurescu conveyed Romania's full solidarity and condolences to the member states that had citizens who lost their life as as result of this disease. The Foreign Affairs Minister voiced solidarity with the Italian authorities, especially challenged by pressures these days. He underscored that at the moment the immediate actions must focus on ensuring a proper medical response to the spreading of this virus all over the EU, as well as on promoting some efficient prevention measures, to limit the propagation of the virus," reads a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. At the same time, Minister Aurescu informed on the national developments in respect to COVID-19, as well as the prevention measures taken by the Romanian authorities. According to MAE, the meeting occasioned an opinion exchange on the main topics on the European agenda, with a highlight on the negotiations on the future Multiannual Financial Framework, the future EU - UK relations, the EU enlargement, migration, foreign affairs, the developments in the Middle East, the Three Seas Initiative. Aurescu voiced Romania's full support for the Croat Presidency of the EU Council, stressing the convergence between the two countries in pursuing the priorities on a European level, in accordance with the Programme agreed within the presidency trio. He appreciated the Croat Presidency's efforts in the preparation of the Conference on Europe's future, voicing Romania's support for this initiative, which must be directed, based on a legal, strategic and institutional framework existing in the EU, towards obtaining concrete results in implementing European policies, consolidating European unity and ensuring a better communication with the citizens regarding the benefits of the European project, without seeking modifications of the existing treaties or entering extended institutional debates. As part of the talks on the Multiannual Financial Framework, Minister Aurescu underscored that Romania has "a constructive approach" in the sense of reaching an agreement, highlighting the importance of "a balanced agreement," meant to respond to the commitments assumed by the EU under the 2019-2024 Strategic Agenda. In this context, he underscored that the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy remain essential for Romania, MAE informs. Regarding the framework of the future EU - UK relation, Aurescu voiced support for the European Commission negotiation mandate, saying that it reflects the strategic lines previously agreed in the European Council, as well as elements of the Political Declaration concluded with the withdrawal agreement. He highlighted the need to obtain a comprehensive and ambitious agreement with the UK, to allow the continuation of the close cooperation in a broad area of fields, the release reads. Moreover, Minister Aurescu referred to the strategic importance of the enlargement policy, reiterating Romania's endorsement of a decision on opening the accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia in the coming period. He showed it is not the moment for a disengagement, but for respecting the EU commitments in relation to the region, an important thing being that the new methodology proposed by the Commission on the enlargement policy should effectively lead to making the process more dynamic, without additional delays or blockages of the decisions expected by the countries in the region. About the Middle East, Aurescu reiterated the call on the immediate de-escalation of the situation in Idlib and on ensuring a sustainable ceasefire, as well as the importance of a political solution to the conflict in Syria. Furthermore, he talked about the extremely concerning humanitarian and security situation in Syria and voiced his being in favour of continuing the EU support for the amelioration of the humanitarian crisis. The working lunch with the EU member states ambassadors accredited in Bucharest was organised by Croatia's Embassy. The event is periodically organised by the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, which this semester is held by Croatia. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

Coronavirus/ Seven more persons infected; number of confirmed cases in Romania reaches 59 The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announces on Thursday evening seven new cases of coronavirus, their number nationwide thus reaching 59. One of them is a man, aged 53, from Covasna, who is said to have come from Trentino, Italy, on March 8 and self-isolated at home, a contact with a (...)



Sanex Turnover Grows 20% YoY To EUR33M In 2019 Cluj Napoca-based ceramic tiles manufacturer Sanex SA, part of Austria’s Lasselsberger Group, on Thursday said its turnover grew 20% on the year in 2019, up to EUR33 million.



Natural Product Retail Chain Vitamix Reaches 40 Stores; Continues Development After 30% Turnover Growth In 2019 Entrepreneur Zsolt Benedekt, the founder and shareholder of Vitamix stores, one of the most powerful Romanian brands on the segment of natural product stores, seeks to develop the company’s logistics capacity, and also targets new store openings, depending on (...)



Acting PM: We must think in perspective; prepare hospitals to deal with increase in number of patients Acting PM Ludovic Orban said on Thursday evening that hospitals that have ICU sections and the capacity to provide treatment to deal with a possible increase in the number of patients infected with the new coronavirus should be prepared. "Another thing that is related to the preparation of (...)



A 33-year-old woman from Cluj is the 52nd patient confirmed with COVID-19 in Romania A 33-year-old woman who works in Trentino, Italy, and returned to the country on March 10 has been confirmed positive for the new coronavirus. She is admitted to the Hospital for Infectious Diseases Cluj-Napoca, representatives of the Strategic Communication Group have (...)



52th coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania A 21-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are the latest cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. According to the quoted source, the man from Mures county who works as a truck driver, had traveled to Italy between 4 and 6 (...)



Klaus Iohannis convenes consultations with political parties to designate a new prime minister President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Thursday evening, after Florin Cîţu gave up his mandate, that he has decided to consult with the parliamentary parties starting on Friday at 13.00.

