ForMin Aurescu highlights need to ensure proper medical response to COVID-19 spreading in EU
Mar 12, 2020
Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted, at a meeting with ambassadors of EU member states in Bucharest, the need for the immediate actions to focus on ensuring a proper medical response to the COVID-19 spreading all over the EU.
"During the talks, also approached was the impact of the sanitary emergency generated by COVID-19, a context in which Minister Bogdan Aurescu conveyed Romania's full solidarity and condolences to the member states that had citizens who lost their life as as result of this disease. The Foreign Affairs Minister voiced solidarity with the Italian authorities, especially challenged by pressures these days. He underscored that at the moment the immediate actions must focus on ensuring a proper medical response to the spreading of this virus all over the EU, as well as on promoting some efficient prevention measures, to limit the propagation of the virus," reads a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.
At the same time, Minister Aurescu informed on the national developments in respect to COVID-19, as well as the prevention measures taken by the Romanian authorities.
According to MAE, the meeting occasioned an opinion exchange on the main topics on the European agenda, with a highlight on the negotiations on the future Multiannual Financial Framework, the future EU - UK relations, the EU enlargement, migration, foreign affairs, the developments in the Middle East, the Three Seas Initiative.
Aurescu voiced Romania's full support for the Croat Presidency of the EU Council, stressing the convergence between the two countries in pursuing the priorities on a European level, in accordance with the Programme agreed within the presidency trio. He appreciated the Croat Presidency's efforts in the preparation of the Conference on Europe's future, voicing Romania's support for this initiative, which must be directed, based on a legal, strategic and institutional framework existing in the EU, towards obtaining concrete results in implementing European policies, consolidating European unity and ensuring a better communication with the citizens regarding the benefits of the European project, without seeking modifications of the existing treaties or entering extended institutional debates.
As part of the talks on the Multiannual Financial Framework, Minister Aurescu underscored that Romania has "a constructive approach" in the sense of reaching an agreement, highlighting the importance of "a balanced agreement," meant to respond to the commitments assumed by the EU under the 2019-2024 Strategic Agenda. In this context, he underscored that the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy remain essential for Romania, MAE informs.
Regarding the framework of the future EU - UK relation, Aurescu voiced support for the European Commission negotiation mandate, saying that it reflects the strategic lines previously agreed in the European Council, as well as elements of the Political Declaration concluded with the withdrawal agreement. He highlighted the need to obtain a comprehensive and ambitious agreement with the UK, to allow the continuation of the close cooperation in a broad area of fields, the release reads.
Moreover, Minister Aurescu referred to the strategic importance of the enlargement policy, reiterating Romania's endorsement of a decision on opening the accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia in the coming period. He showed it is not the moment for a disengagement, but for respecting the EU commitments in relation to the region, an important thing being that the new methodology proposed by the Commission on the enlargement policy should effectively lead to making the process more dynamic, without additional delays or blockages of the decisions expected by the countries in the region.
About the Middle East, Aurescu reiterated the call on the immediate de-escalation of the situation in Idlib and on ensuring a sustainable ceasefire, as well as the importance of a political solution to the conflict in Syria. Furthermore, he talked about the extremely concerning humanitarian and security situation in Syria and voiced his being in favour of continuing the EU support for the amelioration of the humanitarian crisis.
The working lunch with the EU member states ambassadors accredited in Bucharest was organised by Croatia's Embassy. The event is periodically organised by the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, which this semester is held by Croatia. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)
