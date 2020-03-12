President Iohannis says Citu's decision to resign proves political maturity

President Iohannis says Citu's decision to resign proves political maturity. President Klaus Iohannis argued on Thursday that the resignation of Florin Citu as Prime Minister-designate proves political maturity "in the complicated context" caused by the novel coronavirus. "Mr. Florin Citu tendered his resignation as Prime Minister-designate - a political gesture which I respect. It is a decision which proves political maturity in the complicated context caused by the coronavirus," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]