President Iohannis invites parliamentary parties, formations to talks Friday

President Iohannis invites parliamentary parties, formations to talks Friday. President Klaus Iohannis has called on parliamentary parties and formations for talks on Friday for the appointment of a new prime minister. "I have decided to call on the parliamentary parties for consultations tomorrow, at 13:00hrs. I am urging Parliament to work quickly so that next week a government may be voted in office," Iohannis said Thursday at Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]