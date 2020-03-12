Coronavirus/ Seven more persons infected; number of confirmed cases in Romania reaches 59

Coronavirus/ Seven more persons infected; number of confirmed cases in Romania reaches 59. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announces on Thursday evening seven new cases of coronavirus, their number nationwide thus reaching 59. One of them is a man, aged 53, from Covasna, who is said to have come from Trentino, Italy, on March 8 and self-isolated at home, a contact with a positive case. The other six persons are from Hunedoara, GCS points out. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]